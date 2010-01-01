We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season.
Food isn't all we do, we love to get the community involved with things like Thursday bingo nights, activities for the kids (and the adults) in our fenced in front yard , occasional live music, different specials everyday of the week, and more. Our locals love to come grab a signature cocktail or a cold draft beer from our amazing bartender & enjoy good conversation
Don't forget to follow our Facebook so you won't miss an event.
We offer competitive pay and flexible hours. If you're interested in one of our open positions, start by applying here and attaching your resume.
We are looking for enthusiastic, ready-to-work individual's to work in the kitchen and become a part of our team. We truly are a big family; we work together and build each other up! Coming into work doesn't have to feel like a chore, apply today and see what we mean.
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